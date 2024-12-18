Government Shuts Down 18 OTT Platforms Over Obscene Content

The government has taken decisive measures this year by blocking 18 OTT platforms for distributing obscene and vulgar content, according to the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan. This action was detailed in response to a query raised in the Lok Sabha by Shiv Sena-UBT member Anil Desai.

The IT Rules of 2021 demand that intermediaries exercise due diligence and make reasonable efforts to prevent the display of obscene or pornographic content. These rules also establish a Code of Ethics for digital media publishers, applicable to news and current affairs as well as OTT platforms.

On March 14, 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting coordinated efforts with intermediaries to block the platforms, citing violations of these provisions. The rules empower the central government to direct agencies to block content in the interest of national sovereignty, security, and public order.

