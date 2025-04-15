Contentious MUDA Land Case: A Call for Deeper Investigation

A special court in Karnataka postponed its ruling on an Enforcement Directorate petition questioning a 'B Report' filed in the MUDA land allocation case.

The report, cleared by the Lokayukta police, absolves Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from any wrongdoing. However, objections from the ED and activist Snehamaayi Krishna have led to calls for an extensive probe.

The court, led by Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat, stated that a judgment on the report will occur after a full investigation report is presented. The court has rescheduled the hearing for May 7 and granted the Lokayukta police continued investigative permissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)