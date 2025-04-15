Contentious MUDA Land Case: A Call for Deeper Investigation
A court delayed its decision on a petition by the Enforcement Directorate challenging a 'B Report' in the MUDA land allotment case, implicating CM Siddaramaiah. The case involves potential misuse of authority in land allocations. The court has requested a comprehensive investigation report from the Lokayukta police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A special court in Karnataka postponed its ruling on an Enforcement Directorate petition questioning a 'B Report' filed in the MUDA land allocation case.
The report, cleared by the Lokayukta police, absolves Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from any wrongdoing. However, objections from the ED and activist Snehamaayi Krishna have led to calls for an extensive probe.
The court, led by Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat, stated that a judgment on the report will occur after a full investigation report is presented. The court has rescheduled the hearing for May 7 and granted the Lokayukta police continued investigative permissions.
