Left Menu

Contentious MUDA Land Case: A Call for Deeper Investigation

A court delayed its decision on a petition by the Enforcement Directorate challenging a 'B Report' in the MUDA land allotment case, implicating CM Siddaramaiah. The case involves potential misuse of authority in land allocations. The court has requested a comprehensive investigation report from the Lokayukta police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:05 IST
Contentious MUDA Land Case: A Call for Deeper Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Karnataka postponed its ruling on an Enforcement Directorate petition questioning a 'B Report' filed in the MUDA land allocation case.

The report, cleared by the Lokayukta police, absolves Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from any wrongdoing. However, objections from the ED and activist Snehamaayi Krishna have led to calls for an extensive probe.

The court, led by Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat, stated that a judgment on the report will occur after a full investigation report is presented. The court has rescheduled the hearing for May 7 and granted the Lokayukta police continued investigative permissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025