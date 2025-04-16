From Influencers to Perpetrators: The Dark Side of Content Creation
A 28-year-old YouTuber and her male friend, both content creators, allegedly murdered her husband due to his objection to their relationship and her social media usage. The body was transported on a motorcycle and dumped in a drain in Bhiwani. Both suspects have been arrested.
A shocking case has emerged from Haryana's Bhiwani region, where a young YouTuber and her friend stand accused of murdering her husband. The crime allegedly stemmed from the husband's objections to the woman's close association with her friend and her frequent social media activity.
According to authorities, the two content creators transported the husband's body on a motorcycle before disposing of it in a local drain. The victim was identified as Praveen, 32, whose conflict with his wife Ravina, notably over her social media use, escalated fatally in March.
Investigations revealed that Ravina and her friend Suresh, who met through Instagram, concocted the plan. The incident has cast a light on the deepening tensions within the couple's marriage, strained by Ravina's media aspirations and alleged intimacy with Suresh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
