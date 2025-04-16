Left Menu

From Influencers to Perpetrators: The Dark Side of Content Creation

A 28-year-old YouTuber and her male friend, both content creators, allegedly murdered her husband due to his objection to their relationship and her social media usage. The body was transported on a motorcycle and dumped in a drain in Bhiwani. Both suspects have been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:49 IST
From Influencers to Perpetrators: The Dark Side of Content Creation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case has emerged from Haryana's Bhiwani region, where a young YouTuber and her friend stand accused of murdering her husband. The crime allegedly stemmed from the husband's objections to the woman's close association with her friend and her frequent social media activity.

According to authorities, the two content creators transported the husband's body on a motorcycle before disposing of it in a local drain. The victim was identified as Praveen, 32, whose conflict with his wife Ravina, notably over her social media use, escalated fatally in March.

Investigations revealed that Ravina and her friend Suresh, who met through Instagram, concocted the plan. The incident has cast a light on the deepening tensions within the couple's marriage, strained by Ravina's media aspirations and alleged intimacy with Suresh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025