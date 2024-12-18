Left Menu

Britain's New Immigration Clampdown: A Comprehensive Approach

Britain introduces measures to address rising migration numbers, strengthening the Migration Advisory Committee to better link immigration with domestic skills and labour policies. The plan includes combating illegal work and enhancing the role of immigration enforcement officers to improve conditions and reduce over-reliance on overseas labour.

In a bid to address surging migration figures, the UK government has unveiled a set of robust measures that include empowering an independent body to lessen dependence on international labour. Efforts are underway to accelerate the return of illegal immigrants to their respective countries.

Seema Malhotra, Minister for Migration and Citizenship, announced a reinforced role for the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which will address the nation's "broken" immigration system. This initiative encompasses employing cutting-edge technology for border control and planning the introduction of an Immigration White Paper next year to delineate the strategy for curbing legal migration.

Amidst concerns over homegrown worker shortages, the government has commissioned reviews and bolstered immigration enforcement, achieving notable progress with the removal of over 13,500 undocumented individuals since July. Enhanced efforts are focused on uprooting illegal employment and smuggling activities that exploit vulnerable migrants.

