Left Menu

Tragedy at Nigerian Holiday Fair: Fatal Stampede Claims Lives

A tragic stampede at a holiday fair organized by a school in southwestern Nigeria resulted in the deaths of several children. The incident occurred at the Islamic High School Basorun in Oyo state, prompting the deployment of security forces to avert further casualties, according to Governor Seyi Makinde.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:40 IST
Tragedy at Nigerian Holiday Fair: Fatal Stampede Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a devastating incident in southwestern Nigeria, a school-organized holiday fair turned tragic as a stampede resulted in the death of several children. The event took place on Wednesday at the Islamic High School Basorun in Oyo state.

The tragedy has sparked immediate action, with Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde announcing that security forces have been deployed to the scene. This move aims to prevent any further casualties and maintain safety in the critical aftermath of the devastating event.

The incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced crowd control measures at public events to avert such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024