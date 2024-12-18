Tragedy at Nigerian Holiday Fair: Fatal Stampede Claims Lives

In a devastating incident in southwestern Nigeria, a school-organized holiday fair turned tragic as a stampede resulted in the death of several children. The event took place on Wednesday at the Islamic High School Basorun in Oyo state.

The tragedy has sparked immediate action, with Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde announcing that security forces have been deployed to the scene. This move aims to prevent any further casualties and maintain safety in the critical aftermath of the devastating event.

The incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced crowd control measures at public events to avert such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)