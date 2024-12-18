Left Menu

Ontario Premier Slams Trump's Tariff Plan as a 'Disaster'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford criticized U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, calling them a 'disaster' for U.S. stock markets. Ford highlighted the integrated nature of the U.S. and Canadian economies and expressed concerns over Trump's mass deportation plans, proposing tighter border control measures in response.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has labeled President-elect Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods as a 'disaster' for the U.S. economy. In an interview with The Associated Press, Ford emphasized the detrimental effects on the already intertwined American and Canadian economic sectors, particularly the automotive industry.

Moreover, Ford expressed grave concerns over Trump's plans for mass deportation of undocumented individuals. He stated his readiness to dispatch hundreds of police officers to the border should Trump's policies prompt a northward migration surge.

To counter potential tariff repercussions, Ford pledged to restrict electricity exports to several U.S. states if the duty is enforced. Amid this, Canada is implementing a billion-dollar border plan, aiming for enhanced cooperation with American authorities to combat cross-border organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

