Romanian Tycoon Dan Sucu Takes Control of Genoa

Romanian businessman Dan Sucu has taken a commanding majority stake in Genoa, signaling a change of ownership from the previous American owners, 777 Partners, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

Sucu, who is already at the helm of Romanian club Rapid Bucharest, secured 77% of Genoa following a capital infusion estimated at around 45 million euros. Despite the shift in ownership, 777 Partners will continue as minority stakeholders.

The club heralded the deal as a 'new chapter,' with aspirations to enhance economic stability and inject fresh investments to bolster the team and its infrastructure. Founded in 1893, Genoa holds the title of Italy's oldest soccer club, but currently finds itself precariously positioned 13th in the 20-team league.

