Left Menu

Romanian Tycoon Dan Sucu Takes Control of Genoa

Romanian businessman Dan Sucu has acquired a majority stake in Italian Serie A club Genoa from U.S. firm 777 Partners. Sucu, who owns Rapid Bucharest, now holds 77% of Genoa. This new ownership aims to bring financial stability and strengthen both team and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:56 IST
Romanian Tycoon Dan Sucu Takes Control of Genoa
  • Country:
  • Italy

Romanian businessman Dan Sucu has taken a commanding majority stake in Genoa, signaling a change of ownership from the previous American owners, 777 Partners, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

Sucu, who is already at the helm of Romanian club Rapid Bucharest, secured 77% of Genoa following a capital infusion estimated at around 45 million euros. Despite the shift in ownership, 777 Partners will continue as minority stakeholders.

The club heralded the deal as a 'new chapter,' with aspirations to enhance economic stability and inject fresh investments to bolster the team and its infrastructure. Founded in 1893, Genoa holds the title of Italy's oldest soccer club, but currently finds itself precariously positioned 13th in the 20-team league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024