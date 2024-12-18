Left Menu

MP Ziaur Rahman Barq Seeks Legal Relief Amid Sambhal Violence Allegations

Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq has filed a writ petition in the Allahabad High Court seeking to prevent his arrest over accusations connected to violence in Sambhal. The charges stem from allegations that he incited violence during a protest, resulting in casualties and injuries.

Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq has approached the Allahabad High Court, filing a writ petition to halt his arrest in relation to an FIR that links him to violent events in Sambhal. Barq is accused of inciting unrest during a protest concerning a court survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The violence on November 24 left four dead and numerous others injured, as protesters clashed with police following the MP's alleged inflammatory remarks. Law enforcement posits that Barq's speech ignited the chaos at the Mughal-era site.

Barq, however, maintains his innocence through legal counsel, asserting he was not present during the violence and has been wrongfully named in the FIR. The high court is expected to address the petition shortly.

