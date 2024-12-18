Tragic Incident: Fatal Buffalo Attack in Thane
A man in Ambernath, Thane, tragically lost his life after being gored by his own buffalo. The animal unexpectedly attacked Vijay Mhatre, causing severe injuries. Despite efforts by bystanders to get him to a hospital quickly, he was pronounced dead on arrival.
In a tragic turn of events, a 45-year-old resident of Ambernath in Thane district was fatally gored by his buffalo. The animal unexpectedly charged at its owner, Vijay Mhatre, using its horns to deliver a deadly blow.
Bystanders acted swiftly and rushed Mhatre to a nearby hospital. However, medical personnel could only declare him dead upon arrival.
This unforeseen incident raises concerns about the unpredictable behavior of domesticated animals, emphasizing the need for caution and safety around such livestock.
