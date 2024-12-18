Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Fatal Buffalo Attack in Thane

A man in Ambernath, Thane, tragically lost his life after being gored by his own buffalo. The animal unexpectedly attacked Vijay Mhatre, causing severe injuries. Despite efforts by bystanders to get him to a hospital quickly, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:34 IST
Tragic Incident: Fatal Buffalo Attack in Thane
buffalo
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 45-year-old resident of Ambernath in Thane district was fatally gored by his buffalo. The animal unexpectedly charged at its owner, Vijay Mhatre, using its horns to deliver a deadly blow.

Bystanders acted swiftly and rushed Mhatre to a nearby hospital. However, medical personnel could only declare him dead upon arrival.

This unforeseen incident raises concerns about the unpredictable behavior of domesticated animals, emphasizing the need for caution and safety around such livestock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024