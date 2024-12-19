Left Menu

Epic Games Directors Step Down Amid Legal Concerns

Two directors from Epic Games, appointed by Tencent Holdings, resigned after the U.S. Justice Department raised antitrust concerns. Their dual roles on the boards of Epic and Tencent were seen as violating U.S. law. Tencent also owns Riot Games, a competitor to Epic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2024 02:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 02:15 IST
Epic Games Directors Step Down Amid Legal Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Two directors associated with Epic Games have resigned following the U.S. Justice Department's concerns over potential legal violations.

The directors, appointed by Chinese company Tencent Holdings, were serving on both Epic and Tencent boards, raising antitrust issues.

Tencent, which owns Epic rival Riot Games, adds another layer to the competitive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024