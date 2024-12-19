Epic Games Directors Step Down Amid Legal Concerns
Two directors from Epic Games, appointed by Tencent Holdings, resigned after the U.S. Justice Department raised antitrust concerns. Their dual roles on the boards of Epic and Tencent were seen as violating U.S. law. Tencent also owns Riot Games, a competitor to Epic.
- United States
Two directors associated with Epic Games have resigned following the U.S. Justice Department's concerns over potential legal violations.
The directors, appointed by Chinese company Tencent Holdings, were serving on both Epic and Tencent boards, raising antitrust issues.
Tencent, which owns Epic rival Riot Games, adds another layer to the competitive landscape.
