Left Menu

Russian Air Defenses Thwart Ukrainian Missile Attack on Rostov Region

Russian air defense systems intercepted a missile attack involving 10 missiles aimed at the Rostov region, according to the local governor. Ukrainian officials stated the attack targeted a chemical plant supplying rocket fuel to Russia. No casualties or significant damage were reported in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 04:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 04:34 IST
Russian Air Defenses Thwart Ukrainian Missile Attack on Rostov Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted a Ukrainian missile attack in the Rostov region, according to local governor Yuri Slyusar. A total of 10 missiles were launched, targeting an area critical to Russia's military efforts.

Ukrainian official sources claimed the assault specifically targeted the Kamensky chemical plant, noted for its production of rocket fuel and explosive components. This plant is significant for its role in supplying Russia's armed forces.

Though there were no casualties, a fire was reported in a residential area due to missile fragments. Both sides have yet to provide official confirmation of the involvement of Western-supplied missiles, despite speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024