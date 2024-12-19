Russian Air Defenses Thwart Ukrainian Missile Attack on Rostov Region

Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted a Ukrainian missile attack in the Rostov region, according to local governor Yuri Slyusar. A total of 10 missiles were launched, targeting an area critical to Russia's military efforts.

Ukrainian official sources claimed the assault specifically targeted the Kamensky chemical plant, noted for its production of rocket fuel and explosive components. This plant is significant for its role in supplying Russia's armed forces.

Though there were no casualties, a fire was reported in a residential area due to missile fragments. Both sides have yet to provide official confirmation of the involvement of Western-supplied missiles, despite speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)