Indian National Pleads Guilty in Undercover Operation

Indian national Kirtan Patel, 24, living in Florida, pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor for sexual activities. His online interactions, which he believed were with a 13-year-old, were with an undercover agent. He faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2024 06:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 06:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

An Indian national residing in Florida has admitted guilt in a disturbing case involving attempts to lure a minor for sexual activity, a U.S. attorney announced on Wednesday.

Twenty-four-year-old Kirtan Patel responded to online communications from what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, who was, in fact, an undercover agent from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). This sting operation unraveled when Patel traveled to Marion County for a planned meeting, ultimately resulting in his arrest.

The legal proceedings confirm that Patel faces significant legal consequences, including a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, with no date set for sentencing, said U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

