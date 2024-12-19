Indian National Pleads Guilty in Undercover Operation

An Indian national residing in Florida has admitted guilt in a disturbing case involving attempts to lure a minor for sexual activity, a U.S. attorney announced on Wednesday.

Twenty-four-year-old Kirtan Patel responded to online communications from what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, who was, in fact, an undercover agent from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). This sting operation unraveled when Patel traveled to Marion County for a planned meeting, ultimately resulting in his arrest.

The legal proceedings confirm that Patel faces significant legal consequences, including a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, with no date set for sentencing, said U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg.

(With inputs from agencies.)