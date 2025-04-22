Left Menu

French Minister Buffet's Strategic Visit to India for Indo-French Homeland Security Ties

French Minister Francois-Noel Buffet is set to visit India on April 23 to inaugurate MILIPOL India. The visit aims to strengthen Indo-French cooperation in homeland security and the fight against various criminal activities. Alongside India's Minister of State for Home Affairs, Buffet will participate in other significant events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:37 IST
French Minister Francois-Noel Buffet (Photo/ X@FranceinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

French Minister Francois-Noel Buffet will visit India on April 23 to inaugurate the second edition of MILIPOL India. Accompanied by Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, Buffet's visit underscores the growing strategic partnership between France and India in the domain of homeland security.

During his visit, Minister Buffet will honor India's homeland security forces by laying a wreath at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi. His participation in the MILIPOL trade show highlights the strategic Indo-French collaboration in addressing issues like terrorism, cybercrime, drug trafficking, and human trafficking, among others.

Minister Buffet is slated to meet key French exhibitors and reinforce the potential for expanding exchanges in homeland security. His agenda also includes visiting the NSG headquarters to observe operational demonstrations and tour the National Bomb Data Center, emphasizing France's expertise exhibited during the Paris 2024 Games. India's comprehensive strategic partnership with France spans defense, nuclear, space, maritime security, cyber security, and climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

