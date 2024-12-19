Clemency for Mary Jane Veloso: A Legal Crossroad
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared that legal experts would evaluate clemency appeals for Mary Jane Veloso, who was previously sentenced to death in Indonesia for drug trafficking and has just been repatriated. Veloso's case has drawn significant attention following her return to Manila.
Veloso, who was granted a last-minute reprieve in 2015, has recently been repatriated to Manila to complete her sentence. There, legal experts will consider the plea for mercy from Veloso's representatives and loved ones, with Marcos emphasizing their reliance on sound legal judgment to determine the appropriateness of clemency.
Veloso's situation remains a matter of significant public interest, particularly in light of Indonesia allowing her return without conditions. President Marcos highlighted the ongoing evaluation of Veloso's legal status and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to following due process.
