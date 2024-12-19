Left Menu

Manipur's Protective Measures: Navigating Security and Foreign Movements

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has reinstated the Protected Area Permit in Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram due to security concerns. This measure, aimed at regulating the movement of foreigners, follows a warning against Manipur's Chief Minister attending an event. Authorities urge public caution against dubious organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-12-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 09:52 IST
Manipur's Protective Measures: Navigating Security and Foreign Movements
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has reinstated the Protected Area Permit (PAP) in Manipur, citing security concerns from neighboring country influxes. A government statement has confirmed this measure will monitor foreigners' movements, requiring them to secure PAPs according to the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958.

This reinstatement also affects Nagaland and Mizoram. Additionally, the Manipur government has addressed recent warnings about Chief Minister N Biren Singh's travel through certain districts. An investigation revealed these warnings came from a non-existent group, casting doubts on its authenticity.

Authorities advise residents to be wary of misleading statements from dubious organizations and emphasize their commitment to public peace and credible information sourcing. An FIR is underway to investigate the intent behind these activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024