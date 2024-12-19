Manipur's Protective Measures: Navigating Security and Foreign Movements

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has reinstated the Protected Area Permit (PAP) in Manipur, citing security concerns from neighboring country influxes. A government statement has confirmed this measure will monitor foreigners' movements, requiring them to secure PAPs according to the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958.

This reinstatement also affects Nagaland and Mizoram. Additionally, the Manipur government has addressed recent warnings about Chief Minister N Biren Singh's travel through certain districts. An investigation revealed these warnings came from a non-existent group, casting doubts on its authenticity.

Authorities advise residents to be wary of misleading statements from dubious organizations and emphasize their commitment to public peace and credible information sourcing. An FIR is underway to investigate the intent behind these activities.

