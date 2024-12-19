NZ Launches Advanced Cellular Priority Service for Emergency

Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden announced today the launch of the Public Safety Network’s new Cellular Priority service, a significant upgrade to the nation’s emergency response infrastructure. This service, alongside the Cellular Roaming roll-out introduced last year, provides emergency responders with globally leading communications technology.

The Cellular Priority service ensures that emergency personnel, including Police, Wellington Free Ambulance, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and Hato Hone St John, receive prioritized access to cellular networks operated by Spark and One NZ. This priority service is particularly critical during network congestion, such as at large events or during natural disasters.

“Emergency services increasingly rely on real-time, data-rich cellular communications to operate effectively and efficiently,” said Minister Mitchell. “This new service ensures that our frontline responders can access the information they need to stay safe and deliver better outcomes for the public.”

Complementing Cellular Roaming

The Cellular Priority service builds on the Cellular Roaming feature launched last year, which allows emergency responders to seamlessly switch between cellular networks for the best possible coverage. Together, these services form a cutting-edge communication system for New Zealand’s public safety operations.

“Combined with the new digital Land Mobile Radio network, the Public Safety Network solutions provide reliable, secure, world-class communications,” Mitchell said. “These technologies empower responders to act quickly and decisively when crises arise.”

Improved Capabilities for Large-Scale Incidents

Minister van Velden highlighted the benefits for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, particularly during large-scale incidents or in areas with limited cellular coverage. “This upgrade significantly enhances the efficiency of our emergency response system, making New Zealand safer for everyone,” she said.

The enhanced communications system also improves coordination between agencies, streamlining their response to critical situations. This capability ensures that resources are deployed effectively, reducing response times and improving outcomes for those in need.

A Safer New Zealand for All

The rollout of the Cellular Priority service reflects the Government’s commitment to equipping frontline responders with the tools they need to perform their challenging roles. These advancements not only improve safety for emergency personnel but also bolster public safety across the country.

“The new services ensure our responders are equipped with the most modern cellular critical communications available, benefiting all New Zealanders,” said Minister Mitchell.

Looking Ahead

This announcement is part of a broader strategy to modernize New Zealand’s emergency response systems. The Government continues to invest in innovative technologies that strengthen public safety, demonstrating its dedication to protecting communities and supporting those who serve on the front lines.