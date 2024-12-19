Kris Kobach's Immigration Insight: Trump's Deportation Strategy

Kris Kobach, Kansas' Attorney General and influential in shaping Republican immigration policy, forecasts significant shifts under Trump's presidency. He anticipates actions challenging birthright citizenship and notes the strategic deportation focus on adults, avoiding sensitive locations like schools and churches.

Kobach, connected to Trump's transition team, suggests local and state law enforcement will play a crucial role in realizing Trump's ambitious deportation objectives. This collaboration could amplify federal efforts, crucial for the program's success, he contends.

Amid potential legal battles over immigration policies, Kobach emphasizes the practicality of leveraging existing detention centers. This aligns with Trump's prior efforts and contrasts with the Biden administration's reduced detention strategy.

