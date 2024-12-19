Two More Criminal Gangs Added to Identified Gangs List Under New Laws

Police Minister Mark Mitchell announced that two additional criminal gangs, the "TwoEight Brotherhood" and the "Bloods," will be subject to strict new laws aimed at curbing gang activities and reducing community intimidation. The change will take effect on 3 February 2025, following an order passed by Cabinet.

The inclusion of these gangs in the Gangs Act brings the total number of “Identified Gangs” to 37. Under the law, members of these gangs will face new restrictions and penalties, including:

Insignia Ban: The public display of gang insignia will be prohibited, with repeat offenders facing a five-year court order banning possession of any gang-related insignia in public or private.

Dispersal Notices: Police will have the power to issue dispersal orders to gang members to break up gatherings that may intimidate communities or facilitate criminal activity.

Non-Consorting Orders: Courts can issue orders to prevent gang members from associating with each other.

Harsher Sentencing: Gang membership will carry greater weight at sentencing, allowing courts to impose more severe penalties on offenders.

“These measures send a strong message: gangs are not above the law. We are giving Police the tools they need to disrupt gang behavior and protect New Zealanders,” Mitchell stated.

Focus on Enforcement

The Government has prioritized restoring law and order, with Police Minister Mitchell praising the Police for their robust enforcement of the new gang laws. “Police are doing an outstanding job of using these powers effectively. The message to gangs is clear: if you break the law, expect a strong response,” Mitchell said.

Expanding Efforts Against Organized Crime

Since the Coalition Government came into power, significant strides have been made in addressing gang-related criminal activity. The measures introduced include:

Strengthening laws to enable asset seizures from gang members involved in illicit activities.

Increasing funding for specialized anti-gang units within the Police.

Expanding intelligence-sharing capabilities to combat organized crime networks.

Community Safety at the Core

Mitchell emphasized that the Government’s approach is rooted in ensuring public safety. “We are serious about tackling criminal gangs, restoring law and order, and backing the Police with the resources they need to protect New Zealanders. These actions reflect our unwavering commitment to keeping Kiwis safe,” he said.

Future Outlook

The Government continues to work on refining its anti-gang policies, with further measures under consideration to address the evolving challenges posed by organized crime. Public feedback and community engagement remain central to shaping these efforts.

As the Gangs Act continues to expand its reach, authorities aim to strike a balance between enforcement and preventive measures to disrupt gang operations while addressing the underlying causes of gang affiliation.