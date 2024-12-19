Water Crisis in Gaza: Genocide Allegations Against Israel Intensify

Human Rights Watch has raised serious allegations against Israel, accusing it of genocide due to its actions in Gaza. The group claims that Israel's denial of clean water to Palestinians constitutes acts of genocide and extermination under international law.

Israel firmly denies these accusations, arguing that it has upheld international law and emphasizes its right to defend itself following a Hamas-led attack. The Israeli foreign ministry has labeled these claims as false, stating that Israel has ensured the flow of water and humanitarian aid into Gaza despite ongoing hostilities.

The ongoing conflict stems from an attack by Hamas fighters, leading to significant casualties and displacement within Gaza. This situation has brought Israel under intense scrutiny by international bodies, with Amnesty International and the International Criminal Court also addressing allegations of war crimes.

