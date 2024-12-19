Left Menu

Water Crisis in Gaza: Genocide Allegations Against Israel Intensify

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza by restricting water access, potentially violating the 1948 Genocide Convention. Israel denies the allegations, asserting compliance with international law and claiming ongoing humanitarian efforts. The conflict follows a Hamas-led attack and has led to significant casualties and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:38 IST
Water Crisis in Gaza: Genocide Allegations Against Israel Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Human Rights Watch has raised serious allegations against Israel, accusing it of genocide due to its actions in Gaza. The group claims that Israel's denial of clean water to Palestinians constitutes acts of genocide and extermination under international law.

Israel firmly denies these accusations, arguing that it has upheld international law and emphasizes its right to defend itself following a Hamas-led attack. The Israeli foreign ministry has labeled these claims as false, stating that Israel has ensured the flow of water and humanitarian aid into Gaza despite ongoing hostilities.

The ongoing conflict stems from an attack by Hamas fighters, leading to significant casualties and displacement within Gaza. This situation has brought Israel under intense scrutiny by international bodies, with Amnesty International and the International Criminal Court also addressing allegations of war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024