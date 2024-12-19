Amazon Showdown: Teamsters Lead Historic Strike Amid Labour Disputes

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is initiating a strike at seven Amazon locations starting Thursday. This move by the union aims to push the e-commerce giant towards establishing a labour agreement, especially during this critical shopping period.

Amazon has downplayed impacts on its operations, despite the Teamsters calling it the largest strike against the company in U.S. history. They say the strike involves workers from various locations, including a notable warehouse in Staten Island, New York, and several delivery stations across southern California, New York City, Atlanta, and Skokie, Illinois.

Amazon is contesting the union's representation in certain instances, particularly regarding delivery drivers categorized under third-party delivery service partnerships—an issue the Teamsters argue makes Amazon the true employer. This debate has led to legal actions and growing tension between the union and the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)