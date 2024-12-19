Left Menu

Amazon Showdown: Teamsters Lead Historic Strike Amid Labour Disputes

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is leading a strike at seven Amazon facilities to pressure the company for a labour agreement. Despite having 10,000 Teamsters among its workers, Amazon remains in conflict over union representation and the employment status of delivery drivers employed through third-party partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:41 IST
Amazon Showdown: Teamsters Lead Historic Strike Amid Labour Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is initiating a strike at seven Amazon locations starting Thursday. This move by the union aims to push the e-commerce giant towards establishing a labour agreement, especially during this critical shopping period.

Amazon has downplayed impacts on its operations, despite the Teamsters calling it the largest strike against the company in U.S. history. They say the strike involves workers from various locations, including a notable warehouse in Staten Island, New York, and several delivery stations across southern California, New York City, Atlanta, and Skokie, Illinois.

Amazon is contesting the union's representation in certain instances, particularly regarding delivery drivers categorized under third-party delivery service partnerships—an issue the Teamsters argue makes Amazon the true employer. This debate has led to legal actions and growing tension between the union and the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024