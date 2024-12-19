Finland's Defense Surge: Beyond Traditional Warfare

As Finland grapples with the implications of Russian expansionism, the Nordic nation is taking decisive measures to enhance its self-defense capabilities. Recently accepted into NATO, Finland is witnessing a surge in weapons training among its citizens, with a noticeable boom in shooting range popularity across the country.

This rise in defense interest comes partly in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, a move that has sparked a sense of urgency among Finns. The Vantaa Reservist Association, located north of Helsinki, reports a doubling of its membership, reflecting a broader national trend towards enhancing defense capabilities against potential eastern threats.

Finland's government is responding accordingly, announcing plans to open more shooting ranges and reviving Cold War-era civil defense shelters. The nation's historical resilience against Russia, including its fierce stand during the Winter War, underscores the current push for readiness. Authorities continue to encourage citizens to take up arms training, viewing it as critical preparation in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)