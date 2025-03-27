Left Menu

NATO Rectifies Statement on Missing US Soldiers Amid Training Mishap

NATO clarified earlier remarks by Secretary-General Mark Rutte concerning four missing US soldiers in Lithuania. The soldiers were conducting training exercises when their vehicle was found submerged. Recovery efforts are ongoing. Rutte expressed his condolences, while also stating the news remains uncertain.

Updated: 27-03-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 04:31 IST
  • Poland

Amid confusion, NATO has clarified comments made by Secretary-General Mark Rutte regarding four US soldiers reported missing during training in Lithuania. Rutte had suggested their demise, contrary to the ongoing search by the US Army and Lithuanian forces.

NATO released a statement on X to rectify the misunderstanding, stating that Rutte referred to emerging reports rather than confirmed facts. The soldiers' Hercules armoured vehicle was discovered underwater, sparking recovery efforts.

While delivering remarks in Warsaw, Rutte shared his heartfelt thoughts for the soldiers' families. The situation remains unclear, as Lithuania's relations with neighboring Russia continue to impact regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

