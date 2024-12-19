Amit Shah Leads Landmark Northeast Discussions
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the North Eastern Council's 72nd plenary session in Tripura. Accompanied by other key officials, Shah's visit includes meetings on financial inclusion and a visit to the Bru settlement camp, marking significant steps in regional development and security arrangements.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Tripura, alongside DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, governors, and chief ministers from all eight Northeastern states.
The visit entails a bankers' meeting focused on financial inclusion, credit delivery, and digital advancements, reflecting the government's commitment to development in the region. Shah will also engage with the Bru settlement community to evaluate outcomes since the historic 2018 settlement agreement.
With heightened security measures in place, including the deployment of 2,000 Tripura State Rifles and additional CRPF personnel, the visit underscores the significance of Shah's leadership in fostering regional stability and cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rural Empowerment: Transforming Post Offices into Financial Inclusion Hubs
ADB Approves $500 Million Loan to Promote Financial Inclusion in Indonesia
SMFG India Credit Receives Impressive AA- Rating, Boosting Financial Inclusion Drive
UPI Revolutionizes Financial Inclusion in India
We will collaborate with all stakeholders, financial regulators, govts to further financial inclusions: RBI Guv Malhotra.