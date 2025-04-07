James Pamment Joins Bangladesh Cricket: New Chapter Begins
James Pamment, former Mumbai Indians fielding coach, is now the Bangladesh men's cricket team's fielding coach. Appointed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, his contract runs until the 2027 ICC World Cup. Pamment, previously with New Zealand's Northern District Cricket Association, eagerly anticipates the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
James Pamment, who previously honed the fielding skills of the Mumbai Indians team, has stepped into a new role as the fielding coach for the Bangladesh men's cricket team. Appointed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Pamment's expertise will be influential as the team prepares for its Test series against Zimbabwe later this month.
The seasoned coach, who parted ways with the Mumbai Indians late last year after a stint that began in 2018, expressed his enthusiasm about this new assignment. His contract with the Bangladesh team will run through to the ICC World Cup in 2027, providing ample time to create significant impacts.
Pamment's illustrious coaching career includes serving as the head coach of the Northern District Cricket Association in New Zealand and a High Performance Coach for New Zealand Cricket. Additionally, he was part of the Black Caps' coaching staff during their home series against Pakistan in 2011. The Bangladesh-Zimbabwe Test series is set to kick off on April 20 in Sylhet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Strategizes with the Ball: Fourth T20 Clash Against New Zealand
Chennai Super Kings Elect to Bowl First Against Mumbai Indians in Thrilling IPL Match
Mumbai Indians Struggle as Chennai Super Kings Strike in IPL Clash
Thrilling IPL Face-off: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings Triumph In IPL 2025 Opener Against Mumbai Indians