James Pamment Joins Bangladesh Cricket: New Chapter Begins

James Pamment, who previously honed the fielding skills of the Mumbai Indians team, has stepped into a new role as the fielding coach for the Bangladesh men's cricket team. Appointed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Pamment's expertise will be influential as the team prepares for its Test series against Zimbabwe later this month.

The seasoned coach, who parted ways with the Mumbai Indians late last year after a stint that began in 2018, expressed his enthusiasm about this new assignment. His contract with the Bangladesh team will run through to the ICC World Cup in 2027, providing ample time to create significant impacts.

Pamment's illustrious coaching career includes serving as the head coach of the Northern District Cricket Association in New Zealand and a High Performance Coach for New Zealand Cricket. Additionally, he was part of the Black Caps' coaching staff during their home series against Pakistan in 2011. The Bangladesh-Zimbabwe Test series is set to kick off on April 20 in Sylhet.

