Israeli Military's Rafah Investigation Finds Threat in Emergency Workers' Killing

The Israeli military released findings from its preliminary investigation into a tragic event last month where 15 emergency workers were killed in south Gaza. The incident, according to officials, was triggered by what was perceived as a sense of threat in the volatile region.

In a statement released Monday, the military pointed out that six Hamas militants were identified in the vicinity during the time of the incident in Rafah. This presence contributed to the heightened tensions that led to the unfortunate outcome.

The investigation highlights the complexities and dangers facing emergency workers in conflict zones, as the military continues to analyze the series of events that resulted in the tragic loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)