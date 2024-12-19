Transnational Repression: Secret Police Station Uncovered in New York

A Manhattan man has admitted to acting as an unregistered foreign agent for China, pleading guilty in a dramatic case that exposes international tensions over alleged overseas police activity.

Chen Jinping, 61, faced a Brooklyn court where he conceded to running a covert 'secret police station' in New York's Chinatown, aimed at locating Chinese dissidents for Beijing. This station allegedly operated from 2018 until its closure in 2022.

Despite China's denial of operating secret police stations abroad, the U.S. Department of Justice is intensifying its investigation into such activities, citing threats to political opponents residing in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)