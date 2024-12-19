Ukraine Launches Night Strike on Russian Oil Refinery
Ukraine's military struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region, causing a significant fire. The refinery is reportedly used to supply Russian armed forces.
In a bold move, Ukraine's military executed a night strike on the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, located in Russia's Rostov region.
The strategic attack, carried out overnight, resulted in a massive fire at the facility.
The refinery is notably utilized for supplying the Russian armed forces, heightening the incident's impact.
