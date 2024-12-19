Government Workforce Diversity Hits Prescribed Targets

The representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes within the central government workforce adheres to the established quota, as disclosed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, stated that as of January 1, 2024, the central workforce comprises 5.47 lakh SCs, 2.82 lakh STs, and 8.55 lakh OBCs. The SC and ST representations conform to the 15% and 7.5% quotas, while OBCs have consistently surpassed 27% in direct recruitment over the past decade.

On inquiries regarding data exclusion from the DoPT’s Annual Report, Singh explained that the process of gathering comprehensive information from various ministries is protracted. Incomplete and unreconciled data led to its omission from the 2023-24 report. However, subsequent reconciliation has been achieved. Addressing vacant posts, Singh highlighted the ongoing nature of vacancy fulfillment, citing the success of the 'Rozgar Mela' initiative, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, which distributed numerous appointment letters across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)