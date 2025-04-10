Kerala's Alleged Misrepresentation of Central Government Schemes

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala has come under fire from former BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, who accused it of misleading the public by repackaging union government initiatives as state-driven programs.

Rajasekharan expressed dissatisfaction with Kerala's portrayal of the central government's midday meal scheme as a state effort, claiming this misrepresentation extends to the 'PM Poshan Abhiyan', a fully Centre-funded program.

He further criticized the state for allegedly neglecting to sign an agreement for the implementation of the 'PM SHRI' scheme, despite receiving allocated funds, and pointed out the underutilization of funds for National Highway development.

