Supreme Court Urges Health Evaluation for Fasting Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal
The Supreme Court has called on the Punjab government to ensure a health examination for Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a 70-year-old farmer leader on an indefinite fast. The court emphasized the importance of medical supervision, citing civil rights activist Irom Sharmila's prolonged protest under similar conditions.
The Supreme Court has stepped in to address health concerns regarding Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent 70-year-old farmer leader who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri border. Emphasizing the necessity of medical supervision, the court drew parallels with the long-standing protests of civil rights activist Irom Sharmila.
In a session led by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, the court expressed disappointment with the Punjab government's failure to conduct basic health tests on Dallewal. Despite his age and ailments, state doctors deemed him healthy without essential evaluations, such as blood tests and ECG.
The court has urged the state's advocate general to persuade Dallewal to undergo medical treatment, suggesting that others could continue his protest during this period. The bench plans to follow up on December 20, while farmer groups continue their demands for a legal minimum support price for crops.
