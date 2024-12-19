Supreme Court Urges Health Evaluation for Fasting Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal

The Supreme Court has stepped in to address health concerns regarding Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent 70-year-old farmer leader who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri border. Emphasizing the necessity of medical supervision, the court drew parallels with the long-standing protests of civil rights activist Irom Sharmila.

In a session led by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, the court expressed disappointment with the Punjab government's failure to conduct basic health tests on Dallewal. Despite his age and ailments, state doctors deemed him healthy without essential evaluations, such as blood tests and ECG.

The court has urged the state's advocate general to persuade Dallewal to undergo medical treatment, suggesting that others could continue his protest during this period. The bench plans to follow up on December 20, while farmer groups continue their demands for a legal minimum support price for crops.

