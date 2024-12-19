Tensions Rise: Poland Protests Belarusian Spy Actions

Poland has summoned the chargé d'affaires of Belarus, Alexei Ponkratiev, in response to what Poland describes as aggressive activities by the Belarusian KGB towards Polish diplomats stationed in Belarus and elsewhere.

The Polish foreign ministry refrained from detailing specific accusations against the Belarusian agency. However, it issued a stern warning, emphasizing that continued provocations would be reciprocated with a symmetrical response from Poland.

As tensions rise, the ministry's statement underlines the seriousness of the situation, hinting at potential escalations if the allegations persist. Meanwhile, requests for further clarification from Polish authorities have not been answered.

(With inputs from agencies.)