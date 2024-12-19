Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Poland Protests Belarusian Spy Actions

Poland expressed strong protest against Belarus, summoning the latter's chargé d'affaires over alleged aggressive actions by the Belarusian KGB towards Polish diplomats. The Polish foreign ministry warned that persistent provocations would prompt equivalent retaliatory measures.

  • Poland

Poland has summoned the chargé d'affaires of Belarus, Alexei Ponkratiev, in response to what Poland describes as aggressive activities by the Belarusian KGB towards Polish diplomats stationed in Belarus and elsewhere.

The Polish foreign ministry refrained from detailing specific accusations against the Belarusian agency. However, it issued a stern warning, emphasizing that continued provocations would be reciprocated with a symmetrical response from Poland.

As tensions rise, the ministry's statement underlines the seriousness of the situation, hinting at potential escalations if the allegations persist. Meanwhile, requests for further clarification from Polish authorities have not been answered.

