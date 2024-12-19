Left Menu

Putin Accuses Ukraine of Terrorism After General's Murder

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of terrorism following the murder of Lieutenant General Kirillov. The general, head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed by a bomb attached to an electric scooter. An Uzbek man has confessed to the crime under the direction of Ukraine's SBU security service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:23 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of engaging in acts of terrorism against Russian citizens, following the assassination of a high-profile Russian general in Moscow. Lieutenant General Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed alongside his assistant when a bomb planted on an electric scooter exploded outside his residence on Tuesday.

Putin stated that the murder was carried out in a manner that endangered many lives, attributing such acts to the Kyiv regime, which he claimed has a history of committing terrorist crimes against Russian nationals. The comments came after Russia announced the detention of an Uzbek national, who confessed to executing the bombing under orders from Ukraine's SBU security service.

The incident has further strained relations between Russia and Ukraine, adding to the tensions in the region. Moscow continues to express its determination to protect its citizens and respond firmly to acts of aggression.

