Justice Served: Life Sentence for Dowry Death

In a significant legal judgment, a local court delivered life imprisonment sentences to Ganesh Yadav and Umasankar Yadav for the murder of Saroj Yadav. The victim was killed four years ago over dowry-related violence.

The court verdict came after Additional District Judge Abhay Pratap Singh convicted the duo for their heinous crime. Besides the life sentences, the convicts were fined Rs 25,000 each.

The case, originally registered at the Parsamalik police station, brought to light the vicious cycle of dowry harassment that led to Saroj's tragic death in Sevtari village on May 7, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)