Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Dowry Death

A local court sentenced Ganesh Yadav and his father Umasankar Yadav to life imprisonment for the murder of Saroj Yadav in Sevtari village. The court found them guilty of dowry harassment and murder. They were fined Rs 25,000 each for the crime that occurred on May 7, 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:34 IST
Justice Served: Life Sentence for Dowry Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal judgment, a local court delivered life imprisonment sentences to Ganesh Yadav and Umasankar Yadav for the murder of Saroj Yadav. The victim was killed four years ago over dowry-related violence.

The court verdict came after Additional District Judge Abhay Pratap Singh convicted the duo for their heinous crime. Besides the life sentences, the convicts were fined Rs 25,000 each.

The case, originally registered at the Parsamalik police station, brought to light the vicious cycle of dowry harassment that led to Saroj's tragic death in Sevtari village on May 7, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024