Tragic Altercation at Delhi Food Outlet: Worker Killed in Colleague Fight
A brawl between two workers at a Delhi food outlet resulted in one worker's death. The scuffle occurred around 2 am when Suraj allegedly struck Prakash with a dumbbell. Tripta Rastogi, the outlet owner, found Prakash injured and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead.
- Country:
- India
A tragic altercation at a food outlet in east Delhi's Preet Vihar resulted in the death of a worker early Thursday morning, according to police reports.
The incident unfolded at a food corner owned by Tripta Rastogi when two employees, Suraj and Prakash, became involved in a scuffle. Police allege that Suraj hit Prakash on the head with a dumbbell and then fled the scene.
Owner Tripta Rastogi discovered Prakash bleeding and rushed him to a clinic, and subsequently to Hedgewar Hospital, where he was declared dead. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against Suraj, and further investigations are underway. Police noted that the fight arose over a trivial matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Delivery: Culpable Homicide Charges in Uttar Pradesh
Suraj Estate's Ambitious Mumbai Venture: A Commercial Game-Changer
Insolvency Crisis: Jaiprakash Associates' Struggle Amidst Bankruptcy
Prakash Group: Setting New Standards in Sustainable Hospitality in Ranchi
Collaborative, holistic approach essential for effective enforcement of environmental judgments: Justice Prakash Shrivastava