Tragic Altercation at Delhi Food Outlet: Worker Killed in Colleague Fight

A tragic altercation at a food outlet in east Delhi's Preet Vihar resulted in the death of a worker early Thursday morning, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded at a food corner owned by Tripta Rastogi when two employees, Suraj and Prakash, became involved in a scuffle. Police allege that Suraj hit Prakash on the head with a dumbbell and then fled the scene.

Owner Tripta Rastogi discovered Prakash bleeding and rushed him to a clinic, and subsequently to Hedgewar Hospital, where he was declared dead. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against Suraj, and further investigations are underway. Police noted that the fight arose over a trivial matter.

