Left Menu

Tragic Altercation at Delhi Food Outlet: Worker Killed in Colleague Fight

A brawl between two workers at a Delhi food outlet resulted in one worker's death. The scuffle occurred around 2 am when Suraj allegedly struck Prakash with a dumbbell. Tripta Rastogi, the outlet owner, found Prakash injured and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:38 IST
Tragic Altercation at Delhi Food Outlet: Worker Killed in Colleague Fight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic altercation at a food outlet in east Delhi's Preet Vihar resulted in the death of a worker early Thursday morning, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded at a food corner owned by Tripta Rastogi when two employees, Suraj and Prakash, became involved in a scuffle. Police allege that Suraj hit Prakash on the head with a dumbbell and then fled the scene.

Owner Tripta Rastogi discovered Prakash bleeding and rushed him to a clinic, and subsequently to Hedgewar Hospital, where he was declared dead. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against Suraj, and further investigations are underway. Police noted that the fight arose over a trivial matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024