Telangana CM Calls for SIT Probe on ORR Toll Tender

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has called for an investigation by a Special Investigation Team into alleged irregularities in the Outer Ring Road toll tender awarded during the previous BRS administration. The SIT's modalities will be defined by the state cabinet, following claims of process violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry into alleged irregularities in the awarding of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) toll tender by the previous BRS government.

In the Legislative Assembly, Reddy alleged that the tender was improperly awarded and stated that the state cabinet will set the modalities for the SIT probe.

Harish Rao, the former finance minister, denied requesting an inquiry but supported the probe, calling for the cancellation of the tender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

