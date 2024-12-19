Telangana CM Calls for SIT Probe on ORR Toll Tender

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry into alleged irregularities in the awarding of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) toll tender by the previous BRS government.

In the Legislative Assembly, Reddy alleged that the tender was improperly awarded and stated that the state cabinet will set the modalities for the SIT probe.

Harish Rao, the former finance minister, denied requesting an inquiry but supported the probe, calling for the cancellation of the tender.

