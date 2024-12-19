Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Urges Exemplary Conduct Amidst Parliamentary Unrest

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called on parliamentarians to maintain exemplary conduct, warning that failure to engage in constructive dialogue risks rendering Parliament irrelevant. His comments followed chaotic scenes in Parliament, where MPs from opposing parties clashed. Dhankhar emphasized the importance of nationalism and prioritizing national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:22 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Urges Exemplary Conduct Amidst Parliamentary Unrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark reminder of the responsibilities tied to their roles, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged parliamentarians on Thursday to demonstrate exemplary conduct. His remarks came as rival MPs engaged in unprecedented unruliness within Parliament's forecourt.

Addressing the issue, Dhankhar emphasized the potential downfall of democratic values if Parliament does not remain a hub for dialogue, debate, and discussion. He stressed that prioritizing national interests and national security above political views is crucial.

The day witnessed two BJP MPs hospitalized following a confrontation, prompting accusations against Rahul Gandhi. The unrest erupted as MPs clashed after comments from Union Home Minister Amit Shah escalated tensions between opposing factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024