Vice President Dhankhar Urges Exemplary Conduct Amidst Parliamentary Unrest
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called on parliamentarians to maintain exemplary conduct, warning that failure to engage in constructive dialogue risks rendering Parliament irrelevant. His comments followed chaotic scenes in Parliament, where MPs from opposing parties clashed. Dhankhar emphasized the importance of nationalism and prioritizing national interests.
- Country:
- India
In a stark reminder of the responsibilities tied to their roles, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged parliamentarians on Thursday to demonstrate exemplary conduct. His remarks came as rival MPs engaged in unprecedented unruliness within Parliament's forecourt.
Addressing the issue, Dhankhar emphasized the potential downfall of democratic values if Parliament does not remain a hub for dialogue, debate, and discussion. He stressed that prioritizing national interests and national security above political views is crucial.
The day witnessed two BJP MPs hospitalized following a confrontation, prompting accusations against Rahul Gandhi. The unrest erupted as MPs clashed after comments from Union Home Minister Amit Shah escalated tensions between opposing factions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bardella's Rising Star: Nationalism in France
India's Ascending Journey: Bridging Progress and Nationalism
Kharge Criticizes RSS Over Democratic Values and Constitution Allegiances
Parliament Chaos: Allegations Fly as MPs Clash Over Ambedkar
Scuffle in Parliament: Allegations Fly as MPs Clash in House Entry