Vice President Dhankhar Urges Exemplary Conduct Amidst Parliamentary Unrest

In a stark reminder of the responsibilities tied to their roles, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged parliamentarians on Thursday to demonstrate exemplary conduct. His remarks came as rival MPs engaged in unprecedented unruliness within Parliament's forecourt.

Addressing the issue, Dhankhar emphasized the potential downfall of democratic values if Parliament does not remain a hub for dialogue, debate, and discussion. He stressed that prioritizing national interests and national security above political views is crucial.

The day witnessed two BJP MPs hospitalized following a confrontation, prompting accusations against Rahul Gandhi. The unrest erupted as MPs clashed after comments from Union Home Minister Amit Shah escalated tensions between opposing factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)