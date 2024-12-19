Brotherly Betrayal: Pogba Extortion Scandal

In a dramatic turn of events, six men, including the brother of French football star Paul Pogba, have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from three to eight years following their conviction for extortion attempts against Pogba, according to French media reports.

The scandal came to light in 2022, with Pogba, now 31, revealing to the Paris prosecution office that he had been subjected to extortion by childhood acquaintances. Under threat, Pogba paid 100,000 euros to the group. His brother, Mathias, was handed a three-year prison term, with two years suspended, and a 20,000-euro fine for his role in the scheme.

Among the sentenced are Roushdane K, who received eight years, Boubacar C with four years (two suspended), Machikour K with four years (three suspended), Mamadou M sentenced to five years (with 12 months suspended), and Adama C, also sentenced to five years. Reuters has reached out to Paul Pogba's representatives for comments regarding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)