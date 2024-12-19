Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Health Check for Fasting Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal

The Supreme Court has urged the Punjab government to convince fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to undergo a health examination. Dallewal, on an indefinite fast for farmers' rights, has refused medical tests. The Court emphasizes the importance of his health and assures continuing support for the farmers' protest.

Updated: 19-12-2024 19:50 IST
The Supreme Court of India has stepped in to address concerns over the health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a 70-year-old farmer leader on an indefinite fast. The court urged the Punjab government to persuade him to agree to a medical examination, stressing the need for health vigilance similar to the case of civil rights activist Irom Sharmila.

Expressing disapproval, the court criticized the Punjab government's lax approach, pointing out the lack of basic health tests, and demanded accountability if Dallewal's condition worsens. The Justices emphasized their duty to ensure Dallewal's well-being while maintaining the farmers' right to protest peacefully.

Punjab's advocate general reported on extensive security around Dallewal's protest site, with thousands of farmers forming a barricade. Despite the standoff, the court stated that peaceful demonstrations should continue, provided medical support safeguards Dallewal's health, reiterating the focus on legal assurance for minimum support price and other farmers' demands.

