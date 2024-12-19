Left Menu

British Sanctions Spotlight Georgia's EU Protest Crackdown

Britain sanctioned five Georgian officials, including the interior minister, after violent crackdowns on pro-EU protesters. The measures target those responsible for attacks on journalists and peaceful demonstrators amid Georgia's stalled EU accession process. Protests have erupted, leading to broad opposition against the current government's tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political move, Britain on Thursday announced sanctions against five Georgian officials, including the interior minister, in response to a violent crackdown on pro-EU demonstrators in Tbilisi. These protests erupted following the government's decision to suspend EU accession talks until 2028. The British Foreign Ministry stated that the sanctioned individuals were behind attacks on journalists and peaceful protesters.

Georgia, once revered as a beacon of democracy among former Soviet states, now faces criticism for sliding towards authoritarian and pro-Russian governance. Despite the ruling Georgian Dream party's claims of pursuing a democratic and pro-Western path, critics argue that the government's tactics reflect contrary intentions. The party tries to maintain a delicate balance with its powerful neighbor, Russia, with whom it shares a complex history.

The protests, largely supported by the populace and ingrained in Georgia's constitution as a move towards EU accession, have resulted in over 400 arrests, involving key opposition figures. The Georgian government's response, particularly the Ministry of Interior's, has drawn widespread condemnation due to its violent nature. The European Union and several Eastern European states have similarly imposed sanctions, highlighting the international dimension of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

