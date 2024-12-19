'Merci Gisèle' - Heroine of Justice

Gisèle Pelicot, now hailed as a feminist icon, expressed solidarity with victims of sexual violence after a groundbreaking trial concluded in Avignon, France. Fifty-one men were found guilty of drugging and repeatedly raping her, a shocking case that highlighted the pervasive issue of rape culture in France.

Her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, orchestrated the assaults over a decade by drugging her food and drink. He received a 20-year sentence, while other accomplices received punishments ranging from three to 15 years. The trial garnered national attention, sparking discussions about consent and the treatment of sexual violence cases.

Pelicot's courage in coming forward has inspired women across France and initiated conversations about the role men play in preventing sexual violence. Her bravery has brought about a significant shift in societal attitudes, empowering survivors and challenging the status quo.

(With inputs from agencies.)