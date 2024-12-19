Major Blow to Drug Smuggling Network: Kingpin Arrested
The police arrested Sameem, the kingpin of a drug smuggling racket. As a wanted criminal in numerous cases, he was captured along with cash and a mobile phone. Sameem's arrest is part of a special campaign against drug smugglers in the district, significantly impacting the local drug network.
A major figure in a drug smuggling network, Sameem, has been apprehended by police during a strategic operation, officials announced on Thursday.
Sameem, hailing from Bawla village, had been elusive for a long time, with multiple cases filed against him. The arrest yielded a mobile phone and cash amounting to Rs 95,000.
Nuh Superintendent of Police Vijay Pratap Singh emphasized that Sameem's capture has severely disrupted the drug network as authorities continue to combat drug-related activities in the area.
