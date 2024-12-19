Major Blow to Drug Smuggling Network: Kingpin Arrested

A major figure in a drug smuggling network, Sameem, has been apprehended by police during a strategic operation, officials announced on Thursday.

Sameem, hailing from Bawla village, had been elusive for a long time, with multiple cases filed against him. The arrest yielded a mobile phone and cash amounting to Rs 95,000.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Vijay Pratap Singh emphasized that Sameem's capture has severely disrupted the drug network as authorities continue to combat drug-related activities in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)