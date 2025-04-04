Maoist Militia Nabbed: Gaya's Joint Police Operation Yields Results
Police in Gaya district have arrested three individuals linked to Maoist activities. The operation, conducted by the Special Task Force and local police, uncovered firearms and explosives. The suspects were reportedly working for the late Maoist commander Vivek Yadav. This operation is part of a larger campaign against Naxalite forces in the area.
In a significant breakthrough against Maoist activities, Gaya district police, in partnership with the Special Task Force, have apprehended three individuals in the Imamganj police station area.
The arrests, made on Thursday in Chakkarbandha, targeted suspects Rupesh Paswan, Babloo Kumar, and Udai Kumar, who allegedly worked for deceased Maoist leader Vivek Yadav. Among the items seized were three SLR rifles, a semi-automatic firearm, and an explosive device weighing approximately 5 kg.
This operation is part of an ongoing crackdown that has resulted in the arrest of 15 Naxalites over the last 15 days, demonstrating the coordinated efforts of local law enforcement to combat insurgency in the region.
