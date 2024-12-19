Georgia Court Disqualifies Prosecutor in Trump Interference Case

In a significant legal development, a Georgia appeals court has ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is disqualified from prosecuting U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and several associates over alleged interference in the 2020 election.

The court's decision arises from concerns about a potential conflict of interest, citing a romantic relationship between Willis and a previous top deputy. This creates an "ongoing appearance of impropriety" in the case, which involves Trump and 14 of his allies.

The ruling casts uncertainty over the case's trajectory, as it was anticipated to be at least temporarily paused against Trump when he resumes presidency next month. Trump has maintained that the case should be dismissed entirely.

