Left Menu

Three Arrested in Dwarka Property Scam Unveiled

A 70-year-old woman, her son, and a property dealer were arrested for their involvement in a Rs 1.85 crore property scam. They forged documents to sell a flat in Dwarka, exploiting the situation after the rightful owner's death. The mastermind, previously arrested for murder, orchestrated the forgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:47 IST
Three Arrested in Dwarka Property Scam Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A complex property scam has been unraveled, leading to the arrest of a 70-year-old woman, her son, and another individual. The group allegedly forged documents to sell a Dwarka flat for Rs 1.85 crore following the rightful owner's death, police revealed on Thursday.

The investigation began when the owner's brother-in-law, the complainant, discovered the fraudulent sale of the property. Both the owner and his sister, who had passed away, left no heirs, making the property vulnerable to exploitation. A senior police officer stated that Sarabjeet Singh, the woman's son, and a key suspect was apprehended in October.

During questioning, Sarabjeet pointed to Pawandeep Singh, a property dealer, as the scam's mastermind. Pawandeep, previously charged with murder, allegedly crafted the forgery while in jail. He was tracked down to Himachal Pradesh after Sarabjeet's arrest and brought into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024