Three Arrested in Dwarka Property Scam Unveiled

A complex property scam has been unraveled, leading to the arrest of a 70-year-old woman, her son, and another individual. The group allegedly forged documents to sell a Dwarka flat for Rs 1.85 crore following the rightful owner's death, police revealed on Thursday.

The investigation began when the owner's brother-in-law, the complainant, discovered the fraudulent sale of the property. Both the owner and his sister, who had passed away, left no heirs, making the property vulnerable to exploitation. A senior police officer stated that Sarabjeet Singh, the woman's son, and a key suspect was apprehended in October.

During questioning, Sarabjeet pointed to Pawandeep Singh, a property dealer, as the scam's mastermind. Pawandeep, previously charged with murder, allegedly crafted the forgery while in jail. He was tracked down to Himachal Pradesh after Sarabjeet's arrest and brought into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)