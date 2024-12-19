Supreme Court Takes Strong Stance Against Witchcraft Allegations

On Thursday, the Supreme Court denounced the victimisation of women under witchcraft allegations, calling it a stain on the constitutional essence of India. The court reprimanded the order which stayed proceedings against a man accused of disrobing and abusing women on such baseless claims.

Justices C T Ravikumar and Sanjay Karol highlighted the concern over compromised dignity and human rights, labeling witchcraft allegations as deeply rooted in superstition and patriarchal control. These practices often target vulnerable women, including widows and the elderly, resulting in their human rights being jeopardized.

The court criticized the high court for halting proceedings against the accused, emphasizing the urgent need for greater accountability in addressing cases that infringe on personal dignity. The trial is set to continue on January 15, 2025, reflecting a commitment to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)