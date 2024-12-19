Tragic Incident: School Van Driver Arrested for Molestation

A 22-year-old school van driver has been apprehended in connection with an alleged molestation case involving a four-year-old boy in the BIT Outpost area. The arrest, made on Wednesday, was disclosed by police on Thursday.

The incident reportedly occurred on December 16, but the family of the victim filed an FIR on December 18 after learning about the episode from the child. The accused was employed temporarily as a substitute driver while the regular driver was on leave.

The police have confirmed that an investigation into the matter is ongoing, with the accused currently in custody following his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)