IMF Poised to Aid Syria's Reconstruction

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is prepared to support Syria's reconstruction efforts in cooperation with the international community. However, the situation in Syria is currently unstable, and no significant contact has been made with Syrian authorities since an economic consultation in 2009.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed its readiness to aid in Syria's reconstruction efforts, collaborating with the broader international community. However, the on-ground situation remains unpredictable, as confirmed by IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack during a press briefing on Thursday.

Kozack revealed that the IMF has not maintained any substantial dialogue with Syrian authorities since an economic consultation conducted back in 2009, highlighting a gap in direct communication.

Despite these challenges, the IMF continues to monitor developments closely. Kozack stated, "It's too early to make an economic assessment," yet assured that the IMF is prepared to support global efforts for Syria's reconstruction when conditions are viable.

