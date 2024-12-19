Patricia de Lille Emphasizes Sustainability, Community Engagement, and Safety in Tourism

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has reinforced the importance of incorporating community engagement into tourism and conservation initiatives to ensure long-term sustainability and inclusivity in the sector.

“Sustainable tourism is about ensuring that the beauty and biodiversity of our destinations are preserved for future generations,” Minister de Lille stated during a visit to eThekwini Municipality as part of the annual Tourism Summer campaign.

The campaign, launched in the Free State in October, promotes tourism readiness and aims to attract both domestic and international visitors to South Africa’s diverse holiday destinations.

Environmental Conservation and Responsible Tourism

Accompanied by Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, and eThekwini Executive Committee members, Minister de Lille participated in a beach clean-up operation on Durban’s beachfront. This initiative, supported by the Department of Tourism, eThekwini Metro, and the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, is the fifth in an ongoing series of environmental clean-ups.

These campaigns are part of a broader government commitment to preserve the environment while maintaining Durban’s status as a premier holiday destination. Over 800 participants, including EPWP workers, NGOs, local businesses, and volunteers, have been mobilized for clean-ups, showcasing a collective effort to ensure tourist attractions remain clean and appealing.

The visit also included a community engagement activity with 50 senior citizens during an Open Bus Tour to uShaka Marine World.

Tourism Sector Masterplan in Action

Minister de Lille highlighted that these initiatives align with the objectives of the Tourism Sector Masterplan, which seeks to promote lesser-known attractions, foster stakeholder collaboration, and improve safety and environmental awareness.

“This roadshow is part of the broader objectives of the Tourism Sector Masterplan to promote tourist attractions and hidden gems in all our provinces. We encourage visitors to explore the country responsibly while enjoying the unique experiences South Africa has to offer,” de Lille explained.

Safety and Youth Empowerment Through Tourism Monitors

As part of enhancing safety at tourist sites, Deputy Minister Sotyu emphasized the deployment of 78 Tourism Monitors in eThekwini. The initiative, under the National Tourism Safety Plan, focuses on upskilling unemployed youth, providing mentorship, and reducing vulnerabilities for visitors.

“The Tourism Monitors Programme is not only about safety but also empowering young people with critical skills that contribute to the development of the tourism sector,” Sotyu said.

The Deputy Minister added that the department will continue clean-up campaigns and safety enhancements to support the tourism ecosystem in eThekwini and beyond.

Presidential eThekwini Working Group

The Department of Tourism’s active role in the Presidential eThekwini Working Group reflects its commitment to intergovernmental collaboration to address challenges in local governance. The working group comprises representatives from all levels of government, private sector entities, state-owned enterprises, labor unions, and civil society organizations.

One of its key focus areas, the tourism revitalization workstream, drives initiatives such as city clean-ups and safety improvements to enhance the region’s appeal as a world-class destination.

Economic and Social Impact

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli underlined the significance of tourism as a cornerstone of the province’s economy.

“Maintaining clean and welcoming spaces is not just about aesthetics but also fostering pride and responsibility among residents, ensuring KwaZulu-Natal remains a prime choice for tourists,” Ntuli said.

Minister de Lille concluded by expressing gratitude to domestic travelers, noting their critical role in supporting the local tourism industry.

“Domestic tourism is the bedrock of our sector. We thank all visitors for exploring our beautiful country and contributing to the growth and success of South Africa’s tourism industry,” she said.

With these initiatives, South Africa’s tourism sector aims to achieve a balance between sustainability, community involvement, and economic growth during the peak holiday season.