VHP Rallies Support Among MPs for Waqf Bill Amendments

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has reached out to over 350 MPs across various parties, urging support for amending the Waqf Act. They are advocating for granting Hindu society the same privileges as minorities under Articles 29 and 30 and for freeing temples from government control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:39 IST
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has engaged with over 350 members of Parliament, cutting across party lines, in an effort to garner support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. This outreach was part of their annual Saansad Sampark Abhiyan held during the Winter Session of Parliament.

In discussions with parliamentarians, VHP's Secretary General, Bajrang Lal Bagra, highlighted the need to extend the privileges afforded to minorities under Articles 29 and 30 of the Indian Constitution to Hindu society, emphasizing the demand that temples be removed from government oversight.

Bagra stressed the importance of rationalizing the Waqf Act through amendments to ensure fairness. He underscored that similar facilities granted to minority communities should also be extended to Hindus, who currently lack such rights. The VHP expressed satisfaction with the meaningful dialogues that took place with most MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

