Maharashtra Temples Embrace Cultural Dress Codes Amid Mixed Reactions

Temples throughout Maharashtra are adopting dress codes for visitors, asking them to wear modest and traditional attire. The guidelines, issued by temple trusts, aim to maintain the sanctity of these sacred places, but reactions from the public have been mixed.

Notable temples, including those managed by the Chinchwad Devasthan Trust, have issued advisories urging appropriate dress, while clarifying that adherence is not mandatory. This trend is part of a broader movement across the state, with similar measures taken at Shree Siddhivinayak and 50 temples in Ratnagiri.

Authorities and right-wing organizations advocate for such codes to become widespread, expressing the need for decorum. However, some devotees express concerns about enforcement. A debate continues over balancing tradition with personal freedom in religious customs.

(With inputs from agencies.)