Maharashtra Temples Embrace Cultural Dress Codes Amid Mixed Reactions

Temples in Maharashtra have started implementing dress codes for visitors, urging modest and traditional attire to maintain sanctity. While some welcome the guidelines, others believe they should not be mandatory. The trend reflects a broader cultural push across the state, with notable temples like Shree Siddhivinayak adopting similar measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Temples throughout Maharashtra are adopting dress codes for visitors, asking them to wear modest and traditional attire. The guidelines, issued by temple trusts, aim to maintain the sanctity of these sacred places, but reactions from the public have been mixed.

Notable temples, including those managed by the Chinchwad Devasthan Trust, have issued advisories urging appropriate dress, while clarifying that adherence is not mandatory. This trend is part of a broader movement across the state, with similar measures taken at Shree Siddhivinayak and 50 temples in Ratnagiri.

Authorities and right-wing organizations advocate for such codes to become widespread, expressing the need for decorum. However, some devotees express concerns about enforcement. A debate continues over balancing tradition with personal freedom in religious customs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

